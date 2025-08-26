We all know how important walking is to our health, but one reason why people may not do it more often is the fact that they don't have a proper place to take a stroll.

Thanks to a new study, we now know which city in the United States is the most 'walkable', and it is right here in Washington.

Many factors come into play when it comes to getting up and getting moving. Time and location are two of the biggies.

Between work and family, finding the time can be a hazard, but if you are able to cut back on your screen time or take a quick foot trek in the morning or before bed, it can do wonders.

The Health Benefits of Simply Walking

According to Harvard Health, just 2.5 hours a week of walking can cut the risk of heart disease by 30%! 2.5 hours a week, that's just 21 minutes a day.

man walking infront of a painted brick wall that says Good Volkan Olmez via Unsplash loading...

Add to that the benefits of reducing risk of diabetes, cancer, lower blood pressure, and cholesterol, there are more pros than cons for finding the time.

The Best City To Walk Around In The Country

The location can be a bit trickier, unless you live in Seattle, Washington. A new study from FitFlop has cracked the most "Walkable Cities" in the United States, and our very own Emerald City claimed the top spot.

READ MORE: These Washington Cities Rank High For Livability & Lovability

Scouring Google search data, the researchers found that 'Walking Vacations" were up 29%. "Staycation" also increased, showing that more and more people are spending their free time getting out and getting active.

legs walking on a deck Chris Hardy via Unsplash loading...

The study also looked at (with help from Tripadvisor, Google Maps, and Omni Calculator) major cities' distances between major landmarks, walking time, step count, elevation gain, and scored them, with Seattle coming out #1.

Seattle's Top Walking Attractions

According to their findings, walking time between landmark destinations is, on average, 32 minutes.

1: Chihuly Garden & Glass

2: Space Needle

3: Pike Place Market

4: Museum of Pop Culture

5: Washington State Ferries

Get our free mobile app

Other Top' Walkable Cities' According to FitFlop

#1 Seattle, WA

#2 Jersey City, NJ

#3 Boston, MA

#4 Washington, D.C.

#5 Newark, NJ



Giphy.com

TRAVEL: How To Enjoy Beautiful Seattle On A Budget Gallery Credit: mwolfe