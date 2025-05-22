Watch out for venomous snakes in Washington, ‘Snake Season’ arrives
Snake season is here in Washington, and you didn't even know it, did you? I wouldn't blame you; I had no idea either. The Washington Poison Center has already sent out the safety caution, so now it's time to get to work learning which snakes we need to be on the lookout for and where.
There are dozens of species of snakes that call Washington home; only one of them is considered dangerous, though: the Western Rattlesnake. The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife says rattlesnakes don't bite that often. There have, however, been at least two known snakebites this year.
Where to find Rattlesnakes in Washington
Local residents have reported seeing rattlesnakes in Umtanum Creek.
Western Rattlesnakes have been spotted in the following counties:
- Okanogan
- Perry
- Steven
- Pend/Orelle
- Chelan
- Douglas
- Lincoln
- Spokane
- Kittitas
- Grant
- Adams Whiteman
- Yakima
- Franklin
- Benton
- Walla Walla
- Columbia
- Asotin
- Klickitat
What to Do If You Get Bitten by a Rattlesnake
The Poison Center says to stay calm and then call either 9-1-1 or 1-800-222-1222. They also say, don't you dare bring that crazy, venomous snake with you to the hospital! I think that's hilarious that they have to put that in writing; this means at least more than one person has panicked and done this before! Be safe out there, y'all!
If your pet gets bitten by a snake, take them to a vet immediately!
