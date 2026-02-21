DID YOU KNOW: The St. Patrick's Day parades in WA State are so awesome and WAY better than the average cheer! Washington has the 8th biggest Irish population in the USA.

This year, St. Patrick's Day falls on Tuesday, March 17th. I say we celebrate it all month long, that would give us plenty of time to do some bar crawls and more excuses to drink GREEN BEER! The best Irish celebrations here in Washington happen in Seattle, Bremerton, Vancouver, Spokane, and Bellingham.

BREMERTON

Bremerton will put on a huge St. Patrick's Day parade, fun run, and a party called Shamrock the Block on March 14th. Downtown Bremerton, Quincy Square. The party starts at noon and ends at 6 p.m.

St Patricks Day Parade Bremerton. Photo Credit Downtown Bremerton via Facebook

SPOKANE

Spokane is hosting a fun St. Patrick's Day parade on March 14th at noon, too. There's a 21+ event the week before at Northern Casino on Saturday, March 7th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Check out the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick website for details.

VANCOUVER, WA

This year, St. Patrick's Day partiers in Vancouver will be letting it all hang out, so to speak, with a St. Patty's Day Belly Dance Flash Mob Dance at the Shanahan's Pub (209 W McLoughlin Blvd). That event is presented by the GK Dancing Leprechauns.

The St. Patrick's Day parade everyone goes to is actually in Portland, but on Sunday, March 22nd at Vancouver Waterfront Park. there will be a Clover Run that would make any leprechaun's heart swell with pride.

St Patricks Hough Paddy Parade Photo Credit Visit Vancouver WA via Facebook

SEATTLE

In Seattle, you can get a little rowdy with a St. Patrick's Day bar crawl, cruise, Irish festival, and dash run. The big parade is on Saturday, March 14th from 12:30 to 2:30.

"The 55th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Seattle...(wlll be) f eaturing pipe bands, Irish dancers, and floats, the parade runs along Alaskan Way, starting near Pier 66 and ending at the Great Wheel. It is a free, family-friendly event. Seafair Parade " -

BELLINGHAM

Bellingham's St. Patrick's Day parade is on Saturday, March 14th at noon. The parade route will go down Cornwall Ave this year.

Nearly 800,000 residents in Washington reported they have Irish ancestry, according to the 2024 Census.