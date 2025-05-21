A Popular In-N-Out Secret Menu Hack is Revealed

In-N-Out is probably the #1 most requested fast food chain here in Washington. We can't stop talking about it, craving it, and visiting it whenever we go out of town. We also love finding new secret menu hacks! I've got one for you that you might not have heard about yet, so keep reading.

In-N-Out Burger Clashes With Local Governments Over Vaccine Verification Mandates Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

Whether we're anticipating a brand-new location opening up soon (like the one in Ridgefield) or just have to make a stop at the new hot spot in Las Vegas on The Strip, In-N-Out has a big spot in many of our hearts (and stomachs).

Celebrities like Britney Spears, Paul Giamatti, Julia Roberts, and more love going to In-N-Out Burger, especially after award shows for some reason!

Britney Spears sitting in a white convertible car while talking on a car phone and ordering something to eat at In-N-Out Burgers drive thru Getty Images loading...

Here's a Fun In-N-Out Menu Hack to Try: The Flying Dutchman

There's a trending food hack at In-N-Out: The Flying Dutchman. Want to try the secret menu hack yourself? Order a double Double burger--without the buns or anything else! With a Flying Dutchman, you get cheese and meat, but there are NO condiments. No ketchup, no mayo, no mustard, no nothing!

Ms. Munchies, who has cultivated a huge following of over a million fans on TikTok, orders her Flying Dutchman burgers "Onion-Wrapped" and without salt. This means you have grilled onion slices in place of the buns.

Even Arnold Schwarzenegger loves In-N-Out burgers!

Arnold Schwarzenegger is sitting at a restaurant table smiling and talking with someone while eating a burger from In-N-Out Getty Images loading...

TikToker Akira Kuroiwa breaks down how many calories you might expect if you eat a Flying Dutchman, Onion-Wrapped.

What Is the Next Fast-Food Restaurant We Crave the Most in WA?

Del Taco is rising in trending searches online in Washington. Our southern neighbor state, Oregon, really wants Raising Cane's, where it's the #1 searched fast-food place on Google Trends.

Del Taco!

Del Taco Acquired By Jack In The Box For Approximately $575 Million Del Taco has six locations in Washington: College Place, Federal Way, Lacey, Richland, Vancouver, and Walla Walla. Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

