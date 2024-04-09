If you hope to win the Washington State Lottery someday, it might be a good idea to strategize it out.

You might want to consider buying a lottery ticket in a city that has frequent winners.

This is not to say you can't get a big win from one of our smaller towns! I'm just noticing that a lot of the winning tickets have been bought in common locations.

Best Places to Buy a Winning Lottery Ticket in Washington State

FUN FACT: In Washington State, you don't have to pay state tax on your winnings!

Lottery winners in Washington will have to fork over about 24% of their winnings to the federal government, though.

So let's say you won $100,000 in the Washington State Lottery. You would owe $24,000 to Uncle Sam.

Be glad you don't live in Oregon, for you would owe the 24% federal tax and then a chunky 8% state tax.

California, Delaware, Florida, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming are the only states in America that don't charge a state tax on lottery winnings.

I haven't figured out how to win big in the lottery yet. There really isn't a method to the madness, if you ask me.

I usually choose numbers that have special meanings to me, like birthday dates, ages, and birth years of myself and my dearest family members, as my inspiration. They have all failed me!

Over 38 million tickets have been bought in the Washington State Lottery, with winnings totaling over $553 million!

In Washington, you can play the lottery by choosing a themed scratch ticket or a jackpot game.

Jackpot lottery games include Mega Millions, PowerBall, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Cash Pop, and Keno.

Want to win the BIG bucks in the lottery?

Here are the cities where winning lottery tickets were sold in Washington State in 2024!

Vancouver

Kennewick

Yakima

Seattle

Spokane Valley

Federal Way

Renton

Anacortes

Bremerton

Tacoma

Winlock

Arlington

Coupeville

Gig Harbor

Ritzville

Bellingham

