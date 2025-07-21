The brutally hot temps in Washington this week has forced many of us to scurry inside for air conditioning --and something cool to eat.

One way we foodies prefer to drink our way to a cooler body temp is to drink cold beverages. I have a couple of sparkling ciders in the fridge and they made me think about turning them into slushies for a fun summer treat. Speaking of slushies, have you thought about making some tasty wine slushie cocktails?

How to Make Wine Slushes in a Blender

If you are abstaining from "the alcohols" as I like to call them, you are in good hands with me. I can recommend you hit up the N.A. section at your local grocery if you don't want to use real wine in your slushie recipe.

The instructions are simple: Grab some of your favorite wine (make it a Washington wine; buy local!), some ice cubes, and a blender. For a mocktail, use the N.A. "wine" of your choice.

Baba Cooks on TikTok created this unbelievable Solero Slushie mocktail using an ice cream bar, some mango-flavored coconut water, fresh mango pieces, mango juice, and orange juice. YUM!

Let Your Inner Box Wine Freak Flags Fly: How to Make Froze Without a Blender

Don't have a blender (or can't find it like me)? Where there's a will, there's a way. Get a box of wine (or a pouch of wine) and let it freeze up in your freezer. When you're ready, scoop out the frozen wine into your cocktail glass and voila!

WA State Red Wines to Use for Wine Slushie Recipes

Wine Slushie Recipe Wine Slushie Recipe. Photo Credit: Jose Hernandez on Unsplash loading...

Yellow Belly Kelly on TikTok took some cherries and made a wine slushie using red wine. The best cherries are grown in the Yakima Valley, so swoop on by and get you some and freeze them. Then whip out your blender, some ice, Italian Amaro Montenegro liqueur from your liquor store, lemon juice, and add a splash or two of simple syrup. This wine slushie looks incredible.

#SweetSummerDaze #WholeFoodsMarket ♬ Chill Vibes - Febri Handika @yellowbellykelly Frozen cherry drinks forever! @Whole Foods Market So excited to be teaming up with Whole Foods Market for their Sweet Summer Daze event to bring you this Red Cherry Wine Slushie recipe (made using fresh red cherries from Whole Foods Market, of course)! If you know me, you know I love a good Whole Foods Market shopping trip - not only do they have a wide variety of fresh produce, but I appreciate the quality of the products they carry. You can get all of the ingredients for this wine slushie recipe at Whole Foods Market! Prep the cherries the night before by freezing, and then throw all of the ingredients in a blender and you have THE perfect frozen drink for summer Tap the link in my bio for tips + inspiration to shop in-store. Red Cherry Wine Slushies (for two) 2 cups red cherries (de-stemmed, pitted, and frozen) 1 cup red wine (I used pinot noir) 2 oz Amaro Montenegro 1 oz lemon juice 1 oz simple syrup or honey syrup 1/2 tsp xanthan gum (optional but helps with preventing drink from separating as it melts) Crushed ice Method: Prep cherries the night before by rinsing, de-stemming, pitting, and freezing 2 cups. The next day, add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into two glasses and garnish with cherries. Save this recipe for summer and shop the Whole Foods Market Sweet Summer Daze event this July! Must be 21+ to enjoy this recipe. Please drink responsibly. #FreshFruitFridays

WA State White Wines to Use for Wine Slushie Recipes

Hazel and Human on TikTok have the right idea: infuse your blended wine slushie with some fresh fruit and simple syrup. Pick some up white wine and your favorite fruits at the farmer's market this weekend for a fresh and local Washington State twist.

Frozen Wine Slushie Cocktail Frozen Wine Slushie Cocktail. Photo Credit :Tom Callarec on Unsplash loading...

WA State Dessert Wines to Use for Wine Slushie Recipes

Tanjuli Winery has the best dessert wines in Washington State, if you ask me. During Spring Barrel and Red, Wine, and Chocolate Weekend events, fans from all over the state flock here to buy their Orange Muscat and Black Muscat Port dessert wines. These will make for a great pairing in a wine slushie recipe. Add fresh fruit for that special touch.

Read More: Downtown Yakima Is Bustling with Over 24 Fun Bars to Choose from

Hope you stay cool! Here are some more non-alcoholic beverages to discover in Washington! They will come in handy when you are a designated driver, pregnant, or living that sober life! Salud!

The Best Non-Alcoholic Beers In Washington Stores Right Now Non-alcoholic beer is the fast growing category in the beer business right now. Here are some we recommend. Gallery Credit: Curated by Dan Roberts