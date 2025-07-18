Many people don’t know that Washington wineries have places where you can stay overnight on the property. I’m calling this phenomenon a “wine-cation.” It’s agritourism at its finest! You can find some of them listed as Airbnbs and B&Bs, too.

Sip and sleep your way into one of these wineries that, in addition to fine tasting rooms, also offer glamping, camping, Airbus, tiny homes, guest houses, farms, and other unique lodging adventures for you.

One of our glorious vacation rentals was even featured on the HGTV show, Tiny House, Big Living.

Which Washington Wineries Have B&Bs?

Whether you’re planning the perfect romantic getaway, family trip, birthday, bachelor party, bachelorette party, girls trip, guys trip, or solo vacation getaway, you can find the perfect overnight stay right here in Washington State.

420 Windy Point Dr., Wapato, WA 98951

Freehand Cellars Freehand Cellars Photo Credit: Eduardo via Airbnb loading...

18607 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA 98011

McMenamins Anderson School McMenamins Anderson School Facebook loading...

1893 S Jacob Miller Rd, Port Townsend, WA 98368

Eaglemount Wine and Cider's Guest House in Port Townsend WA Eaglemount Wine and Cider Facebook loading...

495 S Lakeshore Rd, Chelan, WA 98816

Nefarious Cellars Nefarious Cellars Facebook loading...

121 Main St E, Packwood, WA 98361

Packwood Brewing Co Packwood Brewing Co Facebook loading...

1611 N Miller St, Wenatchee, WA 98801

158422 Sonova Rd, Prosser, WA 99350

Alexandria Nicole Cellars Alexandria Nicole Cellars Facebook loading...

2258 Wine Country Rd, Prosser, WA 99350

Desert Wind Winery Inn and Private Desert Wind Winery Inn and Private Facebook loading...

1009 Larrabee Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225

Fairhaven Stones Throw Brewery Fairhaven Stones Throw Brewery Facebook loading...

1 South Arbor Rd, Aberdeen, WA 98520

Westport Winery Westport Winery Facebook loading...

Have fun wherever you stay! - Reesha

Relaxation & Rejuvenation Await You at Remote Paradise in Naches, WA It's just what the doctor ordered...and it's in Naches, WA. The 2-bedroom-1 bathroom rental can accommodate 6 guests. The property features a private deck and hot tub. The living room has a queen sleeper sofa. There's also a washer and dryer for your convenience. Gallery Credit: Evolve-Airbnb