Isa is a young, playful 1 year old Terrier mix who loves squeaky toys, and going on walks or a run.

WVHS says she has been polite with the other dogs she has met so far and was living with children in her previous home. Isa seems to know a few commands like Sit and Give paw "shake".

Isa is always excited to see you and is smart and eager to please. If given the chance, she will become your very best friend. If you believe Isa seems like she could be a good fit for you and your family, come to the shelter during visiting hours for a meet and greet, Thursday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Isa

Age: 1 Years 1 Month

Sex: Female

Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull / Mix

Animal ID: 54906710

Adoption fee: $150

