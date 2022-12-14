2 Places to See Restaurant Robots in Washington

Welcome to a glimpse of the future! Robots are coming for our jobs. Thankfully, we still need humans to manage them. But you have to admit, restaurant robots sure do come in handy. They can do all of the menial small tasks in a restaurant so that the (human) employees can give better customer service.

We found two places in Seattle where restaurant robots are doing their thing and doing it well, thanks to the Seattle Times. Perhaps you’ll get to visit these 2 places and see them up close. We find them fascinating. Please let us know here if you hear of any other places in Washington that use restaurant robots. We would love to feature them, too!

WHERE TO SEE RESTAURANT ROBOTS IN WASHINGTON

4526 NW 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, Washington

Known about town for their unique pizza concoctions and house-made “motopipe” ice cream cones, Moto Pizza is one of the TWO spots in Seattle where restaurant robots are in action. It is located in what appears to be a tiny house with a take-out window. If you are lucky, you might be able to catch a glimpse of the restaurant robots because they are operated by employees in the kitchen making pizza dough. During the summertime, customers like to eat their Moto pizza and ice cream on the picnic tables outside. You will have to place your order online; they currently do not offer phone orders. They are open Wednesdays thru Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Make sure to ask them about their specialty, Moto Oil. It looks kinda spicy!

Moto Pizza Moto Oil via Instagram Moto Pizza via Instagram loading...

Check out their Instagram page here.

“Moto Pizza: for that hot steamy pizza night…” - Moto Pizza

MOTO PIZZA IN SEATTLE HAS A RESTAURANT ROBOT

101 Stewart St STE 102, Seattle, Washington

“Artly Coffee: Your Friendly Neighborhood Robot Barista.” - artly.coffee

For a robot, Artly sure does make a cool looking cuppa joe! When the robot barista is finished making your coffee, it will display your name and order in LED lights on the counter. How cool is THAT! Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. You can watch Artly the Robot Barista do its thing in the short YouTube video listed down below (keep scrolling to see it).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artly Coffee (@artly.coffee)

Artly Coffee Robot Barista in Seattle

