Best Spring Break Beaches for Crowds in California
Maybe you're looking for that spring break beach experience. Well, California has no lack of beaches for you to visit. Being a little closer to the equator than us here in the Pacific Northwest, California gets a little warmer than we are here. Not, like, in the 90s in April but still you could see upper 60s into the 70s at times. Enough to have some fun on the beach without worrying as much about heat stroke. But, also, please, stay hydrated.
If you're looking for some beaches to check out during spring break in California, here are a few decent ones you'll probably love.
Malibu
Malibu has several beaches. Perfect for surfing and surf watching, I suppose. There are also spectacular sunsets located in this area. Combine that with the clear waters and you have just about the perfect beach. I mean, there's a reason we have Malibu Barbie and not Olympic Peninsula Barbie.
Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, south of LA, is unique as it features a lot more than just beach. There are also tide pools, caves, bluffs, and all with the city right there as well. Very cool to explore.
Venice Beach
Venice Beach is the place to go for that California tan. A California tan just seems to hit deeper than, say, one bought in a store. Along with world famous volleyball and convenient surfing, you can never go wrong with Venice Beach.
Santa Monica
If we talk about Venice Beach, we should also talk about neighboring Santa Monica. More of the same but the fun Santa Monica Pier, biking, and even hiking spots make this a great place for travelers.
Coronado Beach
When it comes to beaches in California, Coronado Beach comes up often as one of the best. In fact it was voted 2nd best and 1st place for families according to a San Diego website. Coronado Beach has everything you're looking for and it's in San Diego which is fun on its own accord.
