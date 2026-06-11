In a recent study, every state was ranked on how much it spends on fast food and, as it turns out, Washington State was found as one of the states that spend the least on fast food.

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Gone are the days when you could walk into most fast food establishments with a $20 bill and buy just about anything you wanted for as many people as you wanted.

With rising costs of everything, dollar menus are becoming pretty scarce in the fast food restaurant scene.

Financial website Wallet Hub ranked every state based on specific criteria and discovered that Washington State is among the states that spend the least amount on fast food.





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The criteria that went into this was a simple one. They just looked at the cost compared to average household income.

They also considered fast food as burgers, pizza, and fried chicken sandwiches.

With that, Washington State was ranked 10th place for states that spend the least amount on fast food.

Wallet Hub figured the average cost of fast food is $26.48.

With that, Washington's average household income would be .32%.

Washington was ranked 4th for average price of a 12-inch pizza, 9th for average price for a burger, and 12th for average price of a fried chicken sandwich.

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Mississippi came in first place for most money spend on fast food compared to average household income. Followed by Arkansas and Louisiana.

The state that spends the lowest on fast food New Jersey. If you've been to New Jersey, you'll know there are so many great eating options, it's hard to go back to just any ol' bagel and pizza after dining in New Jersey.