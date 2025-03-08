What Actually Happens If You Miss Your Cruise Ship?

If you miss your Uber, it's easy to schedule another ride. If you miss a flight, you're already at the airport among hundreds of other flights to catch. But what really happens if you miss your cruise ship?

It's the worst-case scenario for many travelers. No one wants to be left behind, flustered and disappointed.

But it can, and does, happen –– whether you're running late for the initial embarkment or left behind due to tourist attractions running late at a stop along the way, being left at port is a real issue many travelers face.

According to one Reddit who has worked in the cruise industry, it happens even more than you think.

"When I worked on ships, it happened all the time. We would leave guests behind at approximately 50 percent of our stops," they said.

READ MORE: Rubber Duck Scam Targeting Unsuspecting Cruise Ship Passengers

Condé Nast Traveler reports that cruise ships take their all-aboard times very seriously because they have strict docking times at each port and must consider the thousands of other passengers onboard who have other events and attractions planned at each stop.

So, what do you do if you literally miss the boat? Read on below to find out.

What to Do If You Miss Your Cruise Ship

In many cases, travelers who miss their cruise ship are left to their own devices to catch up to the ship.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, in 2024 a group of eight passengers were left behind by their Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

The passengers spent several days and thousands of dollars chasing down the cruise ship to re-board.

That said, your cruise ship won't leave you totally high and dry.

Condé Nast Traveler explains that when the crew realizes passengers are missing, they will collect their passports to leave with port staff so that the passengers will be able to travel to the next country on the trip.

Therefore, if you miss your ship, the next step would be to contact the port agent. The agent should have your passport and be able to help you make accommodations in order to catch up to the ship at the next port.

Next, you should contact your travel insurance provider, if you (hopefully) have one.

"During a travel disruption, contact your provider’s 24-hour assistance team as soon as you can," travel insurance agent Steven Benna told the publication.

Tips to Avoid Missing Your Cruise Ship

Here's how to ensure you do not miss your cruise ship and have ample time to soak up the sun on deck with no interruptions!

First, always confirm your ship's return time. Make sure you remember it or make note of it when you leave the ship to explore.

Ask a crew member for the all-aboard time when disembarking for extra assurance.

Reddit users offered more advice to a first-time cruiser on a post looking for cruise tips.

One person suggested planning ahead in case of a snafu.

"Look up the American Embassy/Consulate/Diplomatic Station for the ports you are going to hit and have a vague idea of where they are at and their contact number. [Also,] keep like a couple of days of essential medications on you," one user wrote on Reddit.

"Only do excursions you paid for from the cruise line. They take the responsibility of getting you back on board if there is a late return from your excursion," another person commented.

If you choose a private tour instead, you are responsible for travel arrangements should you miss the ship's all-aboard time.

The same user who revealed that they used to work on cruise ships offered up more advice on excursions.

"If you're exploring on your own, start your day going furthest from the ship, and then travel towards the ship through your day," they shared.