The Wenatchee High School athletic department has named current volleyball coach Jordan McGregor and Matt Murray as the new co-head coaches for the girls' basketball program. The pair will serve in an interim capacity for the upcoming season.

Wenatchee Athletic Director BJ Kuntz said McGregor brings a wealth of coaching experience and was a 4-varsity letter winner at Cascade High School

McGregor, in the fourth year as volleyball coach, has led the program to a state championship and two third-place finishes.

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Matt Murray is a 2015 Wenatchee graduate, where he played football, basketball, and golf. Murray holds a degree in Psychology from the University of Washington and has coached both JV and 9th grade boys' basketball at Wenatchee High School and in the Wenatchee Youth Basketball program

"We are fortunate that Coach McGregor and Coach Murray are stepping in to lead the girls' basketball program," said BJ Kuntz. "Their shared interest in supporting the student-athletes, increased participation, and growing skills, both mental and physical, are going to move the program forward."

The girls' basketball season begins on November 16, 2026. Visit WenatcheeAthletics.com for more information on basketball and other athletic programs.

READ MORE: Wenatchee Athletics, We Are Wenatchee