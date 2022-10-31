K9 Catches Quincy Man With Numerous Felony Warrants

Deputies says a 21-year-old Quincy man will face numerous outstanding warrants after being tracked down by Grant County Sheriff's K-9 while trying avoid arrest.

Deputies and Quincy Police were called to a reported family fight in the 7800-block of Road R-Northwest on Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found that Caiden Stephens, who had six outstanding warrants, had left the scene.

Then, K9 Edo and handler Deputy Tyson Voss started to track Stephens across a large area of open field. Stephens was eventually found hiding in a pumphouse behind the home.

Stephens was bitten by K-9 Edo when he refused to surrender, and was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center for treatment.

He was then taken to jail on the six outstanding warrants - second-degree burglary, residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, felony harassment, and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission.