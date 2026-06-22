Kartar Fire Now 40% Contained As Roads Reopen & Evacuation Levels Downgraded

Firefighters in Okanogan County continue to make progress on a wildfire near Omak Lake.

Officials with Okanogan County Emergency Management say the Kartar Fire is now listed at 40% contained and has burned approximately 11,746 acres.

The fire sparked on June 16 about 12 miles southeast of Omak on the Colville Indian Reservation and burned for roughly 48 hours before merging with another wildfire which had ignited nearby on the same day.

As of Sunday (June 21) at 5 p.m., all Level 3 evacuation notices attached to the fire have been downgraded to Level 2 notices, including for homes on Columbia River, Kartar Valley, and Omak Lake Roads.

In addition, Columbia River Road has now re-opened, but Kartar and Omak Lake Roads remain closed.

Omak Lake is also still closed to all marine traffic, however Nicholson Beach at the north end of the lake has been re-opened.

There are currently 284 personnel assigned to the blaze under the command of a Northeast Washington Type 3 Team.

Fire officials say containment lines have been established around the entire blaze and crews are now focusing on strengthening those lines, along with mop up and patrol detail and the felling of hazardous trees.

Aerial support has been suspended to start the week but remains on standby to assist should any new fire activity occur.

Thus far, no structures have been damaged or destroyed and no injuries reported.

Officials say the fire was human caused but its exact source of ignition is still being investigated.

There have been unconfirmed accounts on social media that the two initial fires were both the result of arson, but officials have yet to publicly validate these claims.