Knapps Hill Tunnel in Chelan Closed Tuesday Morning

The Knapps Hill tunnel in Chelan will be closed on the morning of June 28 as the Department of Transportation performs a routine inspection.

The tunnel will be closed between milepost 223 and 230 on US Highway 97A from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Department of Transportation representative Lauren Loebsack says drivers can take a detour on SR 971/Navarre Coulee Road.

It is recommended for those traveling between Wenatchee and Chelan to take US Highway 97 on the eastside of the river, along with adding time to your commute.