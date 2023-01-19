Link Transit Signs Off on an East Wenatchee Park and Ride

Link Transit board recently signed an interlocal agreement with the City of East Wenatchee to construct a park and ride.

In 2021, Link Transit bought property located on 3rd Street and Rock Island Road.

According to board packet materials, the city bought this property for the sole purpose of creating a park and ride area while increasing public parking options.

This new park and ride would include private bathrooms for Link Transit bus operators, who currently lack restroom access for their East Wenatchee routes.

This project would be constructed alongside the city’s intersection improvement project that is located in the same area.

The board budgeted a total of $549,947.58 for this project, with $750,000 assigned for this project in the 2023 Capital Budget.