Link’s DeRock Selected as Chelan County Port Commissioner

Link Transit CEO Richard DeRock is now the Chelan County Port District #3 commissioner after being appointed Tuesday by the port's other two Chelan County commissioners.

DeRock will be sworn in at the June 28th Regional Port meeting.

During Tuesday's meeting, Douglas County Port Commissioner Mark Spurgeon echoed the sentiments of his fellow Douglas County representatives regarding the search.

"I would like to thank the Port of Chelan for consulting with us. I really appreciate that." said Spurgeon, "You didn't have to do it, but you did it. You were very sincere about it and I truly appreciate that."

DeRock replaces former port commissioner Rory Turner, who resigned earlier in the year.

DeRock will serve through 2023, when the position goes back up for election. The winner of that election will only run for the remainder of what would have been Turner's term, about four years.