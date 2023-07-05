Man Accused In Murders At Gorge Amphitheater Pleads Not Guilty

The man accused of killing two people and injuring three others at the Gorge Amphitheater near George last month is pleading not guilty to all charges.

James Kelly entered his plea in Grant County Superior Court Wednesday after being charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder and three counts 1st Degree Assault - Deadly weapon.

Kelly is accused of shooting and killing two women, and shooting and injuring three other people.

A public defender has been assigned to Kelly's case with his next court appearance set for July 25.

His trial is scheduled for August 23, but will likely be delayed so both sides can gather and share evidence.

An Affidavit of Probable Cause shows the 26-year-old Kelly told officers he was having a bad hallucination experience after taking mushrooms at the Beyond Wonderland music festival June 17 at The Gorge.

Detectives say he went to his pickup truck in the venue's campground areas, where he found and loaded his hand gun.

They say he shot and killed two women from Seattle who were directly in the vicinity, and shot and injured two other people. After walking into field with his girlfriend, detectives say he shot and injured her.

Officers then closed in on Kelly, and a Moses Lake Police officer shot and injured him.

Kelly was taken to a hospital in Spokane for treatment before being transferred to the Grant County Jail where he is currently lodged.

He was an active service member at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma at the time of the shooting.