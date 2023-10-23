Man Faces Several Charges After Late Night Standoff In Monitor

A 20-year-old man faces several charges after Chelan County deputies say he held them in a standoff following threats to his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

Deputies were called by the woman to the 3000 block of Fairveiw Canyon Rd in Monitor at about 10:45pm Sunday where they say Leonardo Cervantes-Ramirez told them he was armed and wanted them to shoot him.

They say Cervantes-Ramirez was taken into custody without incident after an hour of negotiations, and was found to not be armed.

Deputies say they were assisted at the scene by the Washington State Patrol and Wenatchee Police.

Cervantes-Ramirez was booked into the Chelan County jail at about 2:30am Monday and faces charges for two counts of Obstructing Justice, Trespassing and Harassment.

According to preliminary court documents, deputies say Cervantes-Ramirez willfully tried to intimidate the four deputies, two troopers and one police officer on the scene into modifying their behavior.

The woman told deputies there was another incident on Sunday, Oct. 15 when Cervantes-Ramirez lingered outside her window for three hours and refused to leave.