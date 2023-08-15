Master Gardeners Holding 13th Annual Tomato Gala

The WSU Extension Chelan-Douglas Counties Master Gardeners will be hosting their 13th annual Tomato Gala this Saturday (August 20).

Master Gardeners Coordinator Marco Martinez says the event provides a great opportunity for tomato lovers to try a wide variety of the fruits.

"It's basically just a public tasting and people can try a lot of different types, including heirloom and hybrid, paste tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, and beefsteak-style tomatoes."

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Master Gardener's Community Education Garden on the corner of Western and Springwater Avenues in Wenatchee.

Martinez says its all free and attendees need only bring their hunger for tomatoes.

"Just bring your appetite for tomatoes. There'll be paper and pen or pencil there for you to write down your favorites. You might want to bring a sun hat because there might be a little bit of sun but it should be mostly shaded. It's a great time for us to get this done before it gets too hot during the day."

Attendees can write down their favorite tomato varieties, and those which prove the most popular will be grown by the Master Gardeners and offered as part of next year's annual plant sale.