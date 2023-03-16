Master Gardeners Kick Off Saturday Series This Weekend

If you're wondering why your trees or shrubs don't look healthy, it could be the way you're pruning them.

This weekend, the WSU Chelan-Douglas County Master Gardener Program kicks off its series of Saturday events for those looking for gardening information or tips.

Marilee Smith-Lorenson, a volunteer with the Master Gardener Program, is coordinating the event Saturday (03/18). This will be the group's first time holding the event in March.

"This year, we just thought people get a little twitchy about wanting to start gardening. So our first program is centered around pruning techniques and caring for tools." Smith-Lorenson said.

If you're not familiar with the Master Gardener's Program, it's a group of volunteers who are trained by botanists, horticulturists and other professionals affiliated with the Washington State University Extension Program. They rely on the WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center for the scientific approach to the program's education.

Every third Saturday of the month, the public is welcome to attend Master Gardener events at the center to gather information and view presentations on ways they can become expert gardeners.

"We're very ambitious this year. We're ending late. We've never done an October program. I think that's going to include things like planting garlic that we'll be using over the winter and be ready to go next year, and various other things. So each topic is designed to be very timely for that month." Smith-Lorenson said.

There's one exception. The Master Gardeners will be holding its big plant sale at Pybus Public Market next month so there will be no April event.

If you would like to attend the free event this Saturday, it's from 1:00-3:00 at the Community Education Garden at 1100 N. Western Avenue in Wenatchee.

