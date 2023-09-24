Meeting To Be Held On Peshastin Bridge Closure For Repairs

Chelan County Public Works is holding a community meeting next month to take public comments on repairs to the Peshastin Bridge scheduled for next year.

The Bridge could be temporarily closed for about four weeks while a contractor replaces the bridge’s deck.

Doing so would divert traffic to and from Peshastin onto North Road into Leavenworth while the bridge was closed.

The contractor would not be able to close only one lane while working because of the narrow width of the bridge

The bridge’s expansion joints, which allow the concrete bridge to naturally expand and contract, also will be repaired.

The Peshatin Bridge was built in 1932, making it 91 years old, although it appears to have had updates over the years.

The meeting will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, at Peshastin Memorial Hall, 10204 Main St.

The Public Works Department says they'll have staff on hand to talk about the project and the traffic impacts that will come with it.

The Peshastin Bridge repairs are part of a larger project that includes repairs to a variety of bridges in the county using a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Also scheduled for deck repairs in 2024 are the Ardenvoir (Mad River Road) and Chiwawa River (Chiwawa Loop Road) bridges. Expansion joints will be repaired on the Chelan Falls (Chelan Falls Road), New Griffith (Entiat River Road) and Stone Hill (Colockum Pass Road) bridges.