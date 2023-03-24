Milk Bar is Finally in Washington State!

Milk Bar, the popular bakery chain known for its cereal milk desserts, has finally arrived in Washington.

I first learned of Milk Bar by watching Chef's Table on Netflix. On the episode, I was intrigued on how pastry chef Christina Tosi, creatively reinvented the game and turned well known desert items on its head.

At the time, Milk Bar was only in NYC and LA. Now - Finally! We Washingtonians have our first-ever Milk Bar location!

The highly anticipated grand opening took place yesterday, Thursday March 23rd, inside the Nordstrom in Bellevue Square.

The bakery occupies a new space on the mall's second floor, conveniently located by the mall entrance.

Milk Bar is renowned for its delicious cookies, with the top-selling compost flavor featuring a unique blend of sweet and salty ingredients such as potato chips, coffee grounds, pretzels, oats, chocolate and butterscotch chips. The bakery also offers a range of bite-size truffles.

Once I make it over, the first thing I'll try is their world famous Milk Bar pie (formerly known as the "crack pie" as described on Chef's Table).

The Bellevue location sells both whole cakes and individual slices, making it an ideal spot for a quick sweet treat or to grab a dessert for a special occasion.

Despite not having an actual baking facility on-site, the Bellevue Milk Bar location offers individually wrapped confections for easy transport. Customers can also purchase Milk Bar tins to create custom gift packs of cookies. In addition to the bakery items, Milk Bar also offers a variety of cookbooks by its founder and pastry chef Christina Tosi, with recipes for ambitious bakers looking to recreate the bakery's popular treats at home.

Christina Tosi, told Netflix that she first launched her first location in 2008. Milk Bar began as a spin-off from her role as pastry chef at David Chang's NYC Momofuku restaurants. Today, Milk Bar has locations in seven cities across North America, with Bellevue being the latest addition. In recent years, the bakery did a few Seattle pop-ups in collaboration with local partners, including Canlis and Dick's Drive-In.

Milk Bar's Bellevue location will operate during the same hours as Nordstrom, making it easy for you to pop in for a quick treat or to pick up a dessert on your way out!

Info sources: Milkbar.com, KOMO 4 News, Netflix's Chefs Table