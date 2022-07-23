Missing Kayaker Found at the Little Wenatchee River

The missing kayaker who disappeared on the Little Wenatchee River was found Friday afternoon, ending a month-long search.

Around 4 p.m. on July 22, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office’s Swift Water Rescue Team found the body of William Henniger after determining that water levels were not going to be hazardous for first responders.

On June 25, Henniger and his kayaking partner were kayaking together on the Little Wenatchee River when they encountered rough water. His kayaking partner was able to get out of the water safely. However, Henniger was last seen going over a waterfall.

Search crews found Henniger half a mile downstream from the waterfall and was airlifted by a helicopter out of the river gorge.

Chelan County Fire District 9 and local volunteers were able to assist with the recovery process.