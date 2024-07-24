The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife and the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery are recommending people no longer float the waters of Icicle Creek.

The agencies say water levels in the creek have reached their summertime lows, which means inner tubing the creek will take a long time and include sections where walking would be necessary.

Officials say tubing the creek when water levels are low also disrupts the health and habitat of fish.

Recreationists are being advised to float the Wenatchee River as an alternative and are also reminded that although the Icicle is no longer suitable for floating, the creek's boat launch will remain open to tribal fishers.

