Critical Road to Enchantments to Close This Spring

Travel delays are expected for those planning to visit the Icicle River corridor this spring.

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is working with the Federal Highways Administration to repair roads on Icicle Road #7600 beginning April 7 and run through the end of June.

Public Affairs Specialist Deborah Kelly says there have been complaints of potholes and significant rock falls on the road in recent years.

"It's a very popular area, some of the trailheads lead up to the Enchantments," Kelly said. "This section of the road has received damage multiple times, huge rocks have come down in the past and blocking traffic."

Kelly says there has been patchwork performed before, but she hopes this project will mitigate future rockfalls.

Road repair and rockfall mitigation work will take place between mileposts four and five, from the Snow Lakes Trailhead up to Eightmile Campground - approximately five miles southwest of Leavenworth.

"It's always best to check for alerts before you go on the Forest webpage or by calling the district office," said Wenatchee River District Ranger Erica Taecker. "The weekday closure will complicate travel to and from several trailheads, and private property in the Icicle River cooridor."

The road will be closed to all non-emergency vehicles from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The road will be open to alternating one-way traffic weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. The road will be open overnight weekdays between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. and all day on weekends. Travelers should expect up to 20-minute delays when the road is open.