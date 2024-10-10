U.S. Forest Service Prepping Roads For Winter

Over the coming weeks, the U.S. Forest Service will be performing maintenance on several roads in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Crews will be cutting and removing brush along Meadow Creek Roads 6300 and 6306 near Fish Lake in the Lake Wenatchee area.

"This is in preparation for logging truck traffic occurring on these roads over the winter and into summer 2025," says Forest Service spokesperson, Robin DeMario. "Please drive cautiously in areas where crews are working."

Logging operations will also be occurring on Walker Canyon Road 7510 near Eagle Creek, three miles northeast of Leavenworth.

The road will be closed a half-a-mile from the intersection of Eagle Canyon from Oct. 16-18 for public safety.

DeMario says a detour will be available.

"During this time, if you want to access the northern portions of Walker Canyon it is best to use Clark Canyon Road (7704)."

For more information on the upcoming maintenance and closures, contact the Wenatchee River Ranger District by clicking here.