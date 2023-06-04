Wenatchee Man Drowns in Rock Island Campground Near Leavenworth

A Wenatchee man drowned while camping with a group of friends at the Rock Island Campground near Leavenworth Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., a group of friends from Leavenworth reported that one of their friends did not resurface after diving into the Icicle Creek.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Chris Foreman said there was no cell service near the campground, so the reporting party had to drive down the road for 30 minutes in order to make a 911 call.

First responders were able to retrieve the man’s body from the water.

Sgt. Foreman said the group believe alcohol may have played a factor into the man’s death.

The identity of the man is being withheld at this time.