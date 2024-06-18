Work Underway On Upper Wenatchee River Project To Benefit Fish

Chelan County Natural Resources is partnering with federal agencies (US Forest Service and the Bonneville Power Administration) to complete an in-stream restoration project to benefit fish in the Wenatchee River.

The process involves the construction of logjams and boulder clusters to improve the waterflow for fish in a two mile stretch of the river off U.S. Hwy 2 north of Leavenworth.

The project is approximately two miles north of the Tumwater Canyon near Chiwaukum.

Construction is occurring now through mid-September, with the planting of native vegetation to take place in late-October.

Upper Wenatchee River improvement area for salmonids - Chelan County

The trail on the west side of the river will be closed to all forms of travel in the project area, with no detour or bypass in place.

In-stream construction will occur between July 13 and September 1 when aquatic travel will be restricted. As well, a helicopter will be working over the river corridor July 13-15 and a temporary bridge spanning the river will be in place for two weeks in mid to late August.

The public is being asked to avoid travel through the area until at least September 12.

The project is meant to benefit salmanids (trouts, salmons, chars and whitefishes) and other aquatic species.

It'll enhance in-stream habitat conditions and better connect a 55-acre river-left floodplain (and associated channel network).

The log jams being constructed are meant to direct water flow toward the river-left floodplain while the boulder clusters will enhance cover and hydraulic diversity in the parent Wenatchee River and side channel areas.

The project also includes excavation of a river left pilot channel to better connect the Wenatchee River to the existing floodplain channel network.

The pilot channel will be about 225 feet long and about 40 feet wide (with a wider, flared inlet).