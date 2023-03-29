Mission Ridge Adds More Days to Spring Season

Winter recreationists in North Central Washington will now be able to hit the slopes at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort well into springtime.

On Tuesday, the resort announced it's adding six more days to its 2022-23 season with the inclusion of Saturdays and Sundays between April 15 and April 30.

Marketing Director Tony Hickok says the additional days are dependent on run conditions at the resort and the weather.

"Obviously spring weather can go a lot of different directions but unless something really dramatic happens, we'll be able to end the season on April 29th and 30th with our Flamingo Days celebration."

Hickok adds that the Ridge hasn't seen a season this long in quite a while.

"The additional days brings our total number of ski days this season up to 135. It's the first time we've had 135 ski days in a season since the 1996-97 season."

This is the second time Mission Ridge has added days to its season in the last month.

A combination of consistent temperatures and above-average snowfall at the Ridge have allowed for the repeated extensions.

Hickok reports that snowfall at the resort for the month of March is nearing almost 200% of average.