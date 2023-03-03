Mission Ridge Extends Season to Longest in 25 Years

Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort is extending its season.

The resort announced Friday that it will be adding eight more days to its early spring schedule.

Marketing director Tony Hickok says this winter's consistent snowfall has made the move possible.

"Mother Nature always has the final say but we've had really consistent average snowfalls each month of the season. Normally, we don't see that nice average amount of snowfall, so it's been great snow out on the mountain and people have really been enjoying the chance to get up here to ski and snowboard this season. Plus, the future forecasts also look promising."

Hickok adds that the extra days will push the Ridge into rare territory for seasonal operations.

"This move will take our daily operations through April 9 this year, and that will bring us up to 129 days of scheduled operations. That's the most we've had in 25 years."

