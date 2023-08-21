The Gray Fire burning near Medical Lake is estimated at more than 10,000 acres as of Monday with 10 percent containment. There is no change to the number of structures reported lost which officials have said is more than 185 homes an secondary structures.

At least one person has died according to the Department of Natural Resources. KREM2 News reported the person who dies was identified as 86 Year Old Carl Grubb of Medical Lake

The fire started near Gray Road on Friday afternoon, about 15 miles west of Spokane. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire supervisors with the Incident Management Team hope to take advantage of cooler temperatures and a chance of rain to lower fire activity.

Crews working overnight focused on structure protection but reported the fire's perimeter did not increase.

There are over 400 personnel from throughout Washington assigned to he Gray Fire.

An evacuation shelter is set up at Spokane Falls Community College.

EVACUATION ORDERS

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations;

Areas East of I-90, South of Salnave Road, West of South Granite Lake Road and North of State Route 904.

South Wolfe Road, West Lorene Drive and South Robinette Drive. East of South Gray Road, South of West Hallett Road, West of South Mabel Road, South Soda Road, South Andrus Road, North of West Jensen Road and North of West Baker Road.

City of Medial Lake, the communities of Four Lakes, Clear Lake, Silver lake, and Granite Lake.

Level 2 (Get Set) evacuations;

Areas South of State Route 904, West of Lance Hill Road, South Pines Springs Road and Lance Hill Road. North and and West of I-90, South of Drumheller Road, and East of the Spokane County/Lincoln County Line.

ROAD CLOSURES

There are local road closures but the detour on I-90 is still in place from MP 257 to MP 270 State Route 904 has been reopened but SR- 902 is still closed due to fire activity.

Avista power crews are trying to restore service where power is out in Medical Lake, Silver Lake and the Four Lakes area where there are power lines and power poles down.

In addition, the Oregon Road fire near Elk, Washington has burned 9,200 acres and has claimed one life, destroying 70 structures. The Winona Fire in Spokane County has burned about 2,500 acres and is 40% contained.