An unusual and cherished attraction on the west side of Stevens Pass will soon be closing its doors for good.

THE REPTILE MAN HAS RUN MONROE'S REPTILE ZOO FOR NEARLY 30 YEARS

This week, the owners of the Reptile Zoo at 22715 U.S. Highway 2 in Monroe announced they will be ceasing operations at the location this fall, giving no specific reason for the sudden and permanent turtling.

A happy tortoise shows off his skills at the Reptile Zoo in Monroe, Wash. (photo credit: Facebook)

The Zoo was founded in 1996 by high school biology teacher Scott Petersen, AKA The Reptile Man, with the goal of bringing the beauties and mysteries of the natural world closer to the general public.

Petersen has given presentations involving reptiles and other animal classes at over 1,000 schools, festivals, parties, and other events during his near-30 years with the Reptile Zoo, and has also even been featured on Disney's Bill Nye The Science Guy and PBS's Biz Kids.

THE REPTILE ZOO IS SELLING MANY OF ITS CRITTERS TO NEW HOMES

In addition to closing the Reptile Zoo, Petersen has also announced that he is selling off most of his impressive collection of animals, including some rare and exotic species. So if you happen to be in the market for an extremely different kind of pet and are qualified to take care of it, now's your opportunity to pick up a 14-foot-long green anaconda for $18,000, or a seven-foot-long albino alligator for $47,000...or if those scaly pals don't suit your tastes, how about a pair of female Aldabra tortoises for $54,000, or a red-eared Slider turtle with two heads for only $12,500!?

April Jackson of The Reptile Zoo in Monroe, Wash. shows off the facility's two albino alligators (photo credit: Facebook)

Peterson's liquidation sale of creepy and crawly critters is comprised of over 50 different lizards and turtles, over 40 kinds of snakes - including nearly two dozen venomous varieties, and a handful of other little beasties like toads and frogs, scorpions and cockroaches, and even a bird-eating tarantula!

YOU CAN BUY THE REPTILE ZOO AND MOST OF ITS ASSETS FOR UNDER $400K

Those who are interested can see the full sale list at the Reptile Zoo's website, where a statement says Petersen wants to sell the entire business and all of its assets, minus the property where the zoo is located, for the total asking price of $385,000. If no offers to purchase the entire package are made by Sept. 15, the statement adds the zoo will start accepting deposits to sell off its assets individually.

Diablo the chameleon poses with a promotional poster encouraging the public to visit him at The Reptile Zoo in Monroe, Wash. (photo credit: Facebook)

The Reptile Zoo's final day for visitors will be Oct. 18, but the statement also says Peterson and his daughter, April Jackson, will continue giving educational presentations after it closes.