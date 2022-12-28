More Details on Jackknifed Semi Truck That Blocked Blewett Pass

A jackknifed semi truck blocked US 97, resulting in a double semi collision Tuesday morning.

At 11:16 a.m., a semi truck going northbound on US 97 jackknifed into the southbound lane at MP 183. Shortly afterwards, a second semi going southbound collided with the blocking semi.

The first semi truck driver, 37-year-old Daniel Powells from Sacramento, Calif., lost control due to icy road conditions.

Powells was taken to Cascade Medical Center, and was later cited for speeding too fast.

The second semi truck driver, 23-year-old Harmanjot Grewal from Rocklin, Calif., was uninjured.

US 97 was blocked for over three hours.