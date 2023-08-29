More Heavy Wildfire Smoke For NCW

An unexpected round of thick smoke is blanketing the Wenatchee Valley and North Central Washington area this afternoon.

Meteorologist Rachael Fewkes with the National Weather Service office in Spokane says brisk northwest winds are blowing the smoke into the region from several locations.

"It looks like it's coming from two different directions. There's some moving east from the North Central Cascades area from fires up there, and then there's a little bit funneling down the Okanogan Valley from more due north."

Fewkes says with more rain in the forecast for the region later today and overnight, that things should definitely be improving within the next 12 to 18 hours.

"For the Wenatchee area, it looks like things should start improving overnight tonight and be much better by tomorrow morning."

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the North Central Washington area until tonight at 6.