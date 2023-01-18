Moses Lake Police To Watch Over High School Basketball Game

Moses Lake Police will have a heightened presence for Friday night's boy's basketball game in connection with alleged remarks made at another game.

That game was between Moses Lake and Eisenhower High School nearly two weeks ago.

Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says the decision to have officers present at this Friday's game comes after parents complained.

"And there were allegations that were reported after that game that there were comments of racial slurs made and inappropriate comments that were made at the game." Fuhr said.

Chief Fuhr says they want to err on the side of caution at Friday's game.

"Just to make sure students and parents are behaving correctly and there are no issues." Fuhr added.

A spokesman for the school district says they'll have extra staff on hand as well.