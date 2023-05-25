Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Injury Accident Scene

A Grant County man has been arrested after police say he fled the scene of an injury accident in Moses Lake.

Officers responded to of a collision involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of Stratford Road and Sunny Drive NE shortly after 6 p.m.

Reports indicate the force of the impact between the two vehicles was powerful enough to throw the rider from the bike, which became attached to the pickup's front end.

Police say the driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Brandon Miner, absconded the scene immediately following the accident - leaving the 20-year-old motorcyclist lying in the middle of the road with serious injuries.

Officers say Miner pulled over to detach the motorcycle from his truck after driving several miles outside the city limits before continuing to flee.

Miner was finally apprehended later in the evening at a remote location near Road N NE and Road 6.9 NE. Reports indicate he had abandoned his pickup and was on foot at the time.

He was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of DUI, vehicular assault, injury hit-and-run, evidence tampering, and obstruction.

The motorcyclist was treated at the scene and later transported to the hospital for a head injury.