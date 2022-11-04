NCW Libraries Celebrate Native American Heritage Month This November

NCW Libraries is inviting local readers to check out these books to celebrate Native American Heritage Month this November.

Here are some upcoming opportunities and resources that explore Indigenous work.

Salmon: Showing Us the Way Home at Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Representatives of the Upper Columbia United Tribes, Wenatchee River Institute and Cascade Fisheries will host an online zoom call on Salmon Recovery.

Washington State Poet Laureate Rena Priest, at the Winthrop Library, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Priest is the first Indigenous person to serve as a state Poet Laureate.

Here are some of the recommended books to read this month:

Young Children:

“We Are Water Protectors” written by Carole Lindstrom and illustrated by Michaela Goade.

“Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story” written by Kevin Noble Maillard and illustrated by Juana Martinez-Neal.

“Berry Song” by Michaela Goade.

Elementary-level reading:

“Ancestor Approved: Intertribal Stories for Kids” by Cynthia Leitich Smith.

“Shaped by Her Hands: Potter Maria Martinez” written by Anna Harber Freeman and Barbara Gonzales and illustrated by Aphelandra.

Middle School Reading:

“Elatsoe” written by Darcie Little Badger and illustrated by Rovina Cai.

“Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask: Young Readers Edition” by Anton Treuer.

“I Can Make This Promise” by Christine Day.

Teen Reading:

“Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley.

“A Snake Falls to Earth” by Darcie Little Badger

Adult Reading:

“Carry: A Memoir of Survival on Stolen Land” by Toni Jensen.

“Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo.

“The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson.

You can check out more recommended books here.