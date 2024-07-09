NCW Libraries Offering Cooling Stations During Current Heat Wave

NCW Libraries is getting the word out about all of its locations operating as cooling centers across the region.

The libraries serve year-round as a place to cool off or stay warm, depending on the season.

Image from NCW Libraries

NCW Libraries Communications & Engagement Manager Amanda Brack says anyone is welcome with no strings attached.

“There’s nothing you have to buy to be able to sit and stay,” said Brack. “You can just come browse the shelves, enjoy a comfortable chair, come to a program, use a computer, all kinds of things available in the library. We’d just like to remind everyone that especially during these hot days that we’re here for them.”

NCW Libraries has 30 locations across five counties that are available as colling stations, including the flagship operation in Wenatchee.

Brack says that includes their library on wheels.

"The bookmobile is also air conditioned when it is on a stop, a community stop" Brack said. "So, it's another place where people can hop on and get a reprieve from the hot."

NCW Libraries operates the Bookmobile to bring library services to the nooks and crannies across its service area, which includes Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan, and Ferry counties.

Image of Bookmobile from NCW Libraries

The bookmobile makes visits to public and private elementary and middle schools, early learning centers, after school clubs, job training sites and senior Living Facilities.

The libraries and Bookmobile offer a place for people to stay as long as they need to escape the heat outside. The one current exception is the Peshastin, which is closed for renovation.

The current heatwave is bringing temperatures at or above 100 degrees for most of the next week in North Central Washington.