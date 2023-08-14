NCW Libraries Open As Cooling Centers During This Week’s Extreme Heat

Those who need a place to get out of the sun and cool off during this week's extreme heat will have several locations in Chelan and Douglas County to do so.

The Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) has coordinated with NCW Libraries for the public to use any of their branch locations within the two county area as a cooling shelter.

"The cooling centers will be a part of the NCW Libraries locations during their regular hours for people to go in the intense heat over this next week," said CDHD Administrator Luke Davies. "So those will be the main cooling centers that are available to the general public."

Davies is also urging anyone who becomes ill as a result of the heat to seek medical attention right away.

"If you are starting to feel symptoms of a heat-related illness, whether it be heat stroke or other, such as nauseousness, fatigue or headaches, seek medical attention right away."

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for all of North Central Washington through Thursday.

The most intense heat during that stretch is expected to be tomorrow and Wednesday, when high temperatures in the Wenatchee area are forecast to be close to 110 degrees.

There are ten NCW Libraries branch locations in Chelan and Douglas Counties that will be open for use as cooling centers during the week, including in Bridgeport, Cashmere, Chelan, East Wenatchee, Entiat, Leavenworth, Manson, Peshastin, Waterville, and Wenatchee.