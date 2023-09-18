NCW Libraries Celebrates National Voter Registration Day

NCW Libraries is marking National Voter Registration Day Tuesday with several resources.

The library has compiled a list of key dates in this fall's voting cycle, including the upcoming start of the 18-day voting period in Washington state.

Important Dates:

Oct. 20: Start of the 18-day voting period in Washington state

Oct. 30: Last day to register to vote or update your voter information online.

Nov. 7: Last day to register to vote in person at an elections office.

It's also put together a reading list of 20 books in the library's collection that deal with voting, voter’s rights, and civic engagement.

Topping the list is Thank You for Voting: The Maddening, Enlightening, Inspiring Truth About Voting in America by Erin Geiger Smith

September is also National Voter Registration Month in the U.S., which, according the NCW Libraries, was established to encourage voter participation and increase awareness of voting rights and information.

The NCW Libraries effort also includes a link to find out about voting and registering to vote in Washington state.