New Fire Burning Near White River/Irving Peak Fires

The White River and Irving Peak fires are burning about 5,800 acres northwest of Plain.

The footprint of the White River fire is inside the control lines and geographic features being used as containment lines.

The Irving Peak Fire has shown some recent growth with firefighters working along roads and containment lines to keep track of the fire's movement.

Meanwhile, the new 100+ acre Minnow Ridge Fire is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain north of Plain, and was very active over the weekend.

White River Fire – Acres: 2,577; 1% contained; Location: Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles NW of Plain, WA.

Irving Peak Fire – Acres: 3,226; 7% contained; Location: Approximately 16 miles NW of Plain, WA.

Smoke from multiple wildfires in northern California and Oregon are moving north into the area adding to the smoke generated from local fires. Smoke levels in the Lake Wenatchee area are likely to increase.

An emergency closure, issued by the Forest Service, remains in place for the Little Wenatchee Road.

In addition, the Forest Service recommends people avoid recreating in the Little Wenatchee and White River Road areas.

Smoke is visible from the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT). The PCT remains open and is not directly impacted by the fires.

However, the Little Wenatchee Ford and White River Trailheads are closed and cannot be used to access the PCT.

There is a small fire at Buck Creek Pass. The Buck Creek trail is open and accessible, although smoke and nearby fire activity may impact the area.

Campfire restrictions: Campfires are not currently allowed anywhere within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.