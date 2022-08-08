Newhouse Will Face Democrat in 4th District General Election

Fourth District Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse is set to face Democrat Doug White in the November election.

The two are in a tie with 25 percent of the vote each in primary election results updated Saturday afternoon and are separated by only 140 votes.

Six Republicans entered the primary against Newhouse, who voted to impeach President Trump after the January 6th capitol attack.

Trump endorsed candidate Loren Culp finished third in the primary with 21 percent of the vote.

Culp is a former police chief of Republic, who made disputing Mr. Trump’s defeat in 2020 one of his top campaign issues.

He was the Republican nominee in the 2020 governor’s race, which he failed to concede after losing to Gov. Jay Inslee by more than 13 percentage points.

Newhouse had been vice chairman of Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign in Washington State. But after his impeachment vote, six Republican county chairmen in his district called on him to resign.

Newhouse ignored those demands, and instead focused on holding the Biden administration accountable.

Meanwhile, White stressed his interest in fixing the issues of Water, Immigration, and Infrastructure in the district and did not identify himself as a Democrat in the one TV spot he ran.

Newhouse outraised his all of his opponents by more than a million dollars - totaling $1.6 million for the primary.

Coming second in fundraising was 4th place primary finisher Jerrod Sessler, a Republican who self-financed $350,000 of his total of $508,000.

Democrat White raised $391,000 while Culp was 4th in fundraising for the race at $311,000.

Two other Republicans, Corey Gibson and Bradley Klippert, raised $119,000 and $39,000 respectively. Klippert received 10 percent of the vote while Gibson generated just 3 percent.