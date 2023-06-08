No Injuries In Crash Involving Eastmont School Bus

There are no injuries from a crash involving an Eastmont District school bus Wednesday afternoon.

Washington State Troopers say the bus was parked on the eastbound side of SR 28 near Rock Island before it failed to yield to a 2007 Jeep Commander that was approaching from the rear.

The Jeep hit the bus on the left rear side.

Troopers say the Jeep's driver, 29-year-old Thalia Aeceopadilla of East Wenatchee, first called in the crash.

They say two children on the bus, a six and 12-year-old, were not injured.

The bus was driven by 69-year-old Debra Hamilton.

The Jeep received reportable damage and was towed away from the scene, while a private tow was called for the school bus, a 2015 Blue Bird Vision

Troopers say drugs on alcohol were not involved in the crash, which took place just before 4pm Wednesday.