Okanogan Co. Wildfire Reported to be More Than 100 Acres

Okanogan Co. Wildfire Reported to be More Than 100 Acres

Image from Grand Coulee Vol Fire Department

There are no injuries from a wildfire that burned more than 100 acres northeast of Grand Coulee Saturday.

The was reported by the Mt. Tolman Fire Center shortly after 4 pm and was contained by midnight.

Several fire departments were sent to the fire off of Peter Dan Rd. in a rural area.

Air support from airplanes and helicopters also helped to put out the fire, which burned a 102 acres of brush land.

The air support was provided by the state Department of Natural Resources.

No buildings were damaged by the fire.

Filed Under: grand coulee, okanigan county, wildfire
Categories: KPQ News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top