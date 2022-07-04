Okanogan Co. Wildfire Reported to be More Than 100 Acres

There are no injuries from a wildfire that burned more than 100 acres northeast of Grand Coulee Saturday.

The was reported by the Mt. Tolman Fire Center shortly after 4 pm and was contained by midnight.

Several fire departments were sent to the fire off of Peter Dan Rd. in a rural area.

Air support from airplanes and helicopters also helped to put out the fire, which burned a 102 acres of brush land.

The air support was provided by the state Department of Natural Resources.

No buildings were damaged by the fire.