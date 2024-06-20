Wenatchee Valley College has a new dean for its Omak campus. Carolyn Goolsby was a director in the University of Alaska Fairbanks system

WVC Vice President of Instruction Tod Treat says Goolsby will bring experience with higher education in a rural setting, which is a plus.

“She’s a good fit for what we do at Wenatchee Valley College,” said Treat. “She has a heart for communities like Omak and Okanogan. And we are really delighted to be welcoming her here soon.”

Goolsby will take over the WVC Omak campus in mid-August.

Treat says Goolsby was highly impressive during the interview process for the job.

“She had done her homework,” Treat said. “She came to the cabinet interview with lots of great questions that were really specific, and let me know, anyway, that she’d taken the time to get to know who we are and how best to serve our students.”

Goolsby was chosen from a group of finalists who were interviewed by a screening committee, which was made up of faculty and staff from both the WVC Omak and Wenatchee campuses.

According to a release from WVC, Goolsby has over 30 years of management experience.

She was the director of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Kuskokwim Campus, which is the largest rural UAF campus.

She was responsible for all aspects of campus operations and functions, supervising 20 staff and 7 faculty, in addition to adjunct faculty and temporary employees.

Prior to her tenure at UAF, Goolsby worked in public libraries, serving as a director of library systems in two states and Canada.

She served as the director of the Haines Borough Public Library in Haines, Alaska, at Carmel Clay Public Library in Carmel, Ind., and at Wood Buffalo Regional Library in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada.

Goolsby worked with Métis tribal administrators and local native residents while overseeing library operations at Wood Buffalo Regional Library.