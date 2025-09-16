Food Truck Knight Returns to Wenatchee Valley College with Food and Fun

Food Truck Knight Returns to Wenatchee Valley College with Food and Fun

Photo Credit: Wenatchee valley College

The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation will host its fourth annual Food Truck Knight Friday, Sept. 19, from 3–8 p.m. at the WVC campus, 1300 Fifth Street.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Presented by Numerica Credit Union, the free community event feature a variety of food trucks, live music, a dunk tank with local celebrities, a beer garden, raffle prizes, and more. The first 150 children under 12 who stop by Numerica’s booth will receive a free ice cream voucher.

Performances include Wenatchee High School Mariachi and Esencia Privada.

Proceeds support the WVC Foundation’s mission of expanding educational access and investing in student success.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.

Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America

Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Food Trucks, WVC, wvc foundation
Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ