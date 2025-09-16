The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation will host its fourth annual Food Truck Knight Friday, Sept. 19, from 3–8 p.m. at the WVC campus, 1300 Fifth Street.

Presented by Numerica Credit Union, the free community event feature a variety of food trucks, live music, a dunk tank with local celebrities, a beer garden, raffle prizes, and more. The first 150 children under 12 who stop by Numerica’s booth will receive a free ice cream voucher.

Performances include Wenatchee High School Mariachi and Esencia Privada.

Proceeds support the WVC Foundation’s mission of expanding educational access and investing in student success.

