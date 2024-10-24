Classically trained cellist, impresario and Piatigorsky Foundation founder Evan Drachman is putting on a free benefit concert at the Grove on Tuesday. He'll be joined by pianist Lisa Bergman.

A recital hall with capacity for 150 spectators, the Grove is tucked inside Wenatchee Valley College's Music and Art Center.

The foundation is named for Drachman's late grandfather, Soviet émigre Gregor Piatigorsky. The elder Piatigorsky died nearly half a century ago, but his flair for high drama and maximalism continues to make an impression.

Drachman uses his talents for good. At a time when high-poverty schools are being starved of enrichment programs, Drachman makes a point of performing for the indigent. He is, according to a WVC Foundation press release, "one of this country's most respected authorities on the presentation of live classical music to diverse audiences."

As for Bergman, she made her joint recital debut in the ritziest of venues: Carnegie Hall! Since then she has performed with many of the leading lights of classical music. Bergman's stacked touring schedule - 60 engagements per season - is enough to fatigue even the most rugged, but somehow she presses on.

"Those that can't do, teach" is a blatant fallacy, as evidenced by Bergman, an accomplished musician and Hall of Fame teacher (she was inducted in 2006).

Tuesday's proceedings start with a wine reception at 5:30 p.m. The concert itself is scheduled for 6:30. Seating is first come, first served, so you'll want to get there with great haste!

Click here for a small sample of Drachman's heaving, majestic chamber music.