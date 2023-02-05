Wenatchee Valley College Seeking Nominations for 2023 Distinguished WVC Alumni Award

The Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) Foundation is currently accepting nominations for their 2023 WVC Distinguished Alumni Award.

The WVC Distinguished Alumni Award is meant for those who have done the following:

Distinguished themselves in their chosen professional field.

Made significant contributions to their community on a local, state, national or international level.

Demonstrated integrity in their personal life and gained the respect of their peers.

Attended WVC for a year or longer.

Since 1975, the WVC Foundation has recognized distinguished alumni such as Darrell Dickeson (2022), Eastmont High School educator Jaime Ramirez (2020), NCW Libraries Executive Director Barbara Walters (2019), regional entrepreneur Malachi Salcido (2018) and City of Wenatchee Human Resources Director Kari Page (2017).

Groups of alumni may be considered as long as all members meet the above mentioned requirements.

Self-nominations are also allowed.

Nominations can be submitted here until March 30, 2023.